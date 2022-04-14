Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) Tokenomics
Girl With A Pearl Earring (PEARL) Date created: 1665 Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" isn't just a painting-it's an emblem of cultural sophistication and artistic ingenuity. Departing from the confines of traditional portraiture, it delves into the realm of the 'tronie, a canvas where imagination reigns supreme. Here, we encounter a mesmerizing portrayal of a girl draped in exotic allure, her features adorned with an opulent turban and an audaciously large pearl. Vermeer's mastery of light is nothing short of transformative, casting an enchanting glow that delicately caresses the contours of the girl's face, illuminating her lips with a tantalizing radiance. And let's not forget the pearl-its luminosity serves as a beacon of Vermeer's unparalleled skill and vision. This masterpiece isn't just a stroke of artistic brilliance; it's a coveted treasure, valued not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its rarity and monetary worth, fetching millions on the market. Now, naturally, its worth is beyond measure; the Mauritshuis would never even consider parting with it. In fact, the last Vermeer sold publicly, back in 2004, fetched $30 million, but it pales in comparison to the exquisite beauty of "Girl with a Pearl Earring." It stands as a testament to Vermeer's enduring legacy and the enduring allure of artistic excellence. And now, it is on the Solana Blockchain.
Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEARL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEARL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.