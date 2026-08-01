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The live GINGY vs AI price today is 0 USD.GINGY market cap is 116,101 USD. Track real-time GINGY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live GINGY vs AI price today is 0 USD.GINGY market cap is 116,101 USD. Track real-time GINGY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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GINGY vs AI Price (GINGY)

Unlisted

1 GINGY to USD Live Price:

$0.00012027
$0.00012027$0.00012027
-44.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GINGY vs AI (GINGY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:01:20 (UTC+8)

GINGY vs AI Price Today

The live GINGY vs AI (GINGY) price today is $ 0, with a 43.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current GINGY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GINGY.

GINGY vs AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 116,101, with a circulating supply of 965.26M GINGY. During the last 24 hours, GINGY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GINGY moved -0.18% in the last hour and -61.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.08K.

GINGY vs AI (GINGY) Market Information

$ 116.10K
$ 116.10K$ 116.10K

$ 4.08K
$ 4.08K$ 4.08K

$ 116.10K
$ 116.10K$ 116.10K

965.26M
965.26M 965.26M

965,259,240.659982
965,259,240.659982 965,259,240.659982

The current Market Cap of GINGY vs AI is $ 116.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.08K. The circulating supply of GINGY is 965.26M, with a total supply of 965259240.659982. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.10K.

GINGY vs AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.18%

-43.89%

-61.76%

-61.76%

GINGY vs AI (GINGY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GINGY vs AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GINGY vs AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GINGY vs AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GINGY vs AI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-43.89%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for GINGY vs AI

GINGY vs AI (GINGY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GINGY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GINGY vs AI (GINGY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GINGY vs AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GINGY vs AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GINGY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GINGY vs AI Price Prediction.

What is GINGY vs AI (GINGY)

community meme token built around an orange cat named Gingy living in an AI-powered future.

The project’s main story is “Instinct over Algorithm.” AI calculates, predicts, and tries to optimize everything, while Gingy ignores the predictions and explores life through curiosity, fun, and instinct. The website presents this through short comics and episodes where AI warns Gingy not to do something, but Gingy does it anyway and still finds happiness. ￼

The project is mainly focused on: • Character storytelling: Short comics featuring Gingy’s adventures. • Community building: Bringing holders and fans into the “Gingy universe.” • Memes and stickers: Creating shareable content around the character. • Future animations: The project plans animated episodes and short films. • Merchandise and collectibles: These are mentioned as possible later developments.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GINGY vs AI (GINGY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About GINGY vs AI

What is the current live price of GINGY vs AI?

GINGY vs AI is priced at £, showing a price movement of -43.89% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of £-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the GINGY market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between £ and £ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is GINGY vs AI's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #4810, supported by a market capitalization of £85575.68201813910000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 965259240.659982 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence GINGY vs AI's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GINGY vs AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:01:20 (UTC+8)

GINGY vs AI (GINGY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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