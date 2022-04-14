GINGER (GINGER) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into GINGER (GINGER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
GINGER (GINGER) Information

Ginger the zesty new memecoin that's here to spice up the world of digital currency! With the tagline "It tastes better with Ginger," this playful coin brings a lighthearted yet innovative touch to the crypto community. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just dipping your toes into the blockchain, Ginger Coin offers a fresh and exciting way to engage with crypto.

Designed for fun and community, Ginger Coin is all about celebrating the vibrant, unpredictable nature of the market—just like the bold flavor of ginger. With no serious pretenses, it’s the coin for those who believe in the power of memes, humor, and of course, a dash of spice in everything.

Official Website:
https://gingeronsol.co/

GINGER (GINGER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for GINGER (GINGER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 6.06K
Total Supply:
$ 823.91M
Circulating Supply:
$ 823.91M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.06K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00044433
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000493
Current Price:
$ 0
GINGER (GINGER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GINGER (GINGER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GINGER tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GINGER tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GINGER's tokenomics, explore GINGER token's live price!

GINGER Price Prediction

Want to know where GINGER might be heading? Our GINGER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.