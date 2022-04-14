giggleched (CHED) Information

giggleched is a project built in and for the Solana's ecosystem. We aspire to bring together a community of like-minded individuals that enjoy creating and building content that in turn strengthens and grows said community.

Stealth launch, no token tax,. 100% of token supply was to initial liquidity and burned. An Aerodrome gauge has since been established.

What makes giggleched Coin unique is its inspiration from the popular "Giga Chad" meme, which has a strong following on the internet.

In summary, giggleched Coin is a meme-inspired token that provides a fun and lighthearted way for investors and fans of internet memes to participate in the cryptocurrency market.