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The live Giggle Panda price today is 0 USD.GIGL market cap is 32,333 USD. Track real-time GIGL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Giggle Panda price today is 0 USD.GIGL market cap is 32,333 USD. Track real-time GIGL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Giggle Panda Logo

Giggle Panda Price (GIGL)

Unlisted

1 GIGL to USD Live Price:

$0.00003199
$0.00003199$0.00003199
+0.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Giggle Panda (GIGL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:00:51 (UTC+8)

Giggle Panda Price Today

The live Giggle Panda (GIGL) price today is $ 0, with a 1.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current GIGL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GIGL.

Giggle Panda currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 32,333, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M GIGL. During the last 24 hours, GIGL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0063259, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GIGL moved -0.02% in the last hour and +1.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Giggle Panda (GIGL) Market Information

$ 32.33K
$ 32.33K$ 32.33K

--
----

$ 32.33K
$ 32.33K$ 32.33K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Giggle Panda is $ 32.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GIGL is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.33K.

Giggle Panda Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0063259
$ 0.0063259$ 0.0063259

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.02%

+1.61%

+1.05%

+1.05%

Giggle Panda (GIGL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Giggle Panda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Giggle Panda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Giggle Panda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Giggle Panda to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.61%
30 Days$ 0+1.93%
60 Days$ 0-11.05%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Giggle Panda

Giggle Panda (GIGL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GIGL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Giggle Panda (GIGL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Giggle Panda could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Giggle Panda will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GIGL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Giggle Panda Price Prediction.

What is Giggle Panda (GIGL)

Giggle Panda (GIGL) is a community-driven memecoin that started its journey on Fourmeme and is now listed on PancakeSwap. Built around joy, creativity, and collective spirit, Giggle Panda represents more than just a token it’s a growing movement powered by positivity and innovation. After completing its 2025 Q4 roadmap goals, the project is now focused on launching its own NFT marketplace and official merchandise store, bridging the Web3 world with real-world branding. With an active, passionate community and a clear vision, Giggle Panda aims to become a globally recognized symbol of unity, fun, and collaboration.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Giggle Panda

Which blockchain network does Giggle Panda run on?

Giggle Panda operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GIGL?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 1.60% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Giggle Panda belong to?

Giggle Panda falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category. This classification helps investors compare GIGL with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Giggle Panda?

Its market capitalization is £23831.99564769030000, placing the asset at rank #6176. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GIGL is currently circulating?

There are 999999999.9442992 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Giggle Panda today?

Over the past day, GIGL generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Giggle Panda fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Giggle Panda

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:00:51 (UTC+8)

Giggle Panda (GIGL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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