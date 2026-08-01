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The live Giggle Cat price today is 0.00228055 USD.GICAT market cap is 228,046 USD. Track real-time GICAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Giggle Cat price today is 0.00228055 USD.GICAT market cap is 228,046 USD. Track real-time GICAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Giggle Cat Price (GICAT)

Unlisted

1 GICAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00227707
$0.00227707$0.00227707
-3.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Giggle Cat (GICAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:00:36 (UTC+8)

Giggle Cat Price Today

The live Giggle Cat (GICAT) price today is $ 0.00228055, with a 3.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current GICAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00228055 per GICAT.

Giggle Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 228,046, with a circulating supply of 100.00M GICAT. During the last 24 hours, GICAT traded between $ 0.00232601 (low) and $ 0.00235766 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00775449, while the all-time low was $ 0.00214368.

In short-term performance, GICAT moved -2.47% in the last hour and -10.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 384.77.

Giggle Cat (GICAT) Market Information

$ 228.05K
$ 228.05K$ 228.05K

$ 384.77
$ 384.77$ 384.77

$ 228.05K
$ 228.05K$ 228.05K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Giggle Cat is $ 228.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 384.77. The circulating supply of GICAT is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 228.05K.

Giggle Cat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00232601
$ 0.00232601$ 0.00232601
24H Low
$ 0.00235766
$ 0.00235766$ 0.00235766
24H High

$ 0.00232601
$ 0.00232601$ 0.00232601

$ 0.00235766
$ 0.00235766$ 0.00235766

$ 0.00775449
$ 0.00775449$ 0.00775449

$ 0.00214368
$ 0.00214368$ 0.00214368

-2.47%

-3.16%

-10.40%

-10.40%

Giggle Cat (GICAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Giggle Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Giggle Cat to USD was $ +0.0001327528.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Giggle Cat to USD was $ -0.0003607547.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Giggle Cat to USD was $ +0.0000001676355881746.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.16%
30 Days$ +0.0001327528+5.82%
60 Days$ -0.0003607547-15.81%
90 Days$ +0.0000001676355881746+0.00%

Price Prediction for Giggle Cat

Giggle Cat (GICAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GICAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Giggle Cat (GICAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Giggle Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Giggle Cat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GICAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Giggle Cat Price Prediction.

What is Giggle Cat (GICAT)

It’s a movement. A mission. A promise.

Giggle Cat is an independent, community-driven cat memecoin created to support positive initiatives — it is not affiliated with Giggle Academy, but aims to contribute and help amplify its mission in its own way, driven by heart and a genuine desire to make a positive impact.

Born as the first true animal memecoin with real purpose, Giggle Cat combines the unstoppable power of meme culture with something the world desperately needs: hope, education, and opportunity for children.

At the heart of this project stands Giggle Academy — a visionary initiative dedicated to helping children around the world through education, support, and meaningful impact. Every step forward for $GICAT is also a step forward for countless children who deserve a brighter future.

As an investor, you are not just buying a token. You are becoming part of something truly great. A fair and transparent memecoin, built for the people. A project that aims only one direction: upward, together!

And at the same time, an automatic contribution to real-world good, helping raise significant donations to support children globally.

Giggle Cat stands for joy with responsibility, fun with purpose, and growth with heart. This is not just another meme. This is the beginning of what a memecoin should be.

The team behind Giggle Cat is open, collaborative, and driven by one clear goal: to make Giggle Academy as strong and impactful as possible — and to invite the world to build something meaningful together.

Maybe Giggle Cat will become the first true animal memecoin with extraordinary utility. But one thing is certain: By joining Giggle Cat, you are not just investing in a token — you are investing in a better future.

Be part of something truly big!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Giggle Cat (GICAT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemCat-ThemedMeme

About Giggle Cat

What is the current price of Giggle Cat?

Giggle Cat is trading at £0.0016809469481440050000, representing a price movement of -3.16% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does GICAT compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -3.16% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If GICAT is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Giggle Cat performing compared to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed tokens?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed segment, GICAT demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Giggle Cat's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £168088.06109773860000 positions GICAT at rank #4062, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £0.0017144545880828910000 to £0.0017377831583439060000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is GICAT trading?

Giggle Cat has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact GICAT's valuation?

With 100000000.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Giggle Cat

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:00:36 (UTC+8)

Giggle Cat (GICAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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