GIGATROLL Price Today

The live GIGATROLL ($GIGATROLL) price today is $ 0, with a 17.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current $GIGATROLL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $GIGATROLL.

GIGATROLL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 72,553, with a circulating supply of 999.98M $GIGATROLL. During the last 24 hours, $GIGATROLL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $GIGATROLL moved -1.38% in the last hour and +67.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GIGATROLL ($GIGATROLL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.55K$ 72.55K $ 72.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.55K$ 72.55K $ 72.55K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,982,465.234947 999,982,465.234947 999,982,465.234947

The current Market Cap of GIGATROLL is $ 72.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $GIGATROLL is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999982465.234947. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.55K.