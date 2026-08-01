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The live GIGAGIRL price today is 0 USD.GIGI market cap is 25,604 USD. Track real-time GIGI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live GIGAGIRL price today is 0 USD.GIGI market cap is 25,604 USD. Track real-time GIGI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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GIGAGIRL Price (GIGI)

Unlisted

1 GIGI to USD Live Price:

$0.00002568
$0.00002568$0.00002568
-2.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GIGAGIRL (GIGI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:00:05 (UTC+8)

GIGAGIRL Price Today

The live GIGAGIRL (GIGI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GIGI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GIGI.

GIGAGIRL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,604, with a circulating supply of 997.00M GIGI. During the last 24 hours, GIGI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GIGI moved -- in the last hour and -25.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GIGAGIRL (GIGI) Market Information

$ 25.60K
$ 25.60K$ 25.60K

--
----

$ 25.60K
$ 25.60K$ 25.60K

997.00M
997.00M 997.00M

996,996,983.399784
996,996,983.399784 996,996,983.399784

The current Market Cap of GIGAGIRL is $ 25.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GIGI is 997.00M, with a total supply of 996996983.399784. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.60K.

GIGAGIRL Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-25.81%

-25.81%

GIGAGIRL (GIGI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GIGAGIRL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GIGAGIRL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GIGAGIRL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GIGAGIRL to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0+7.16%
60 Days$ 0+53.40%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for GIGAGIRL

GIGAGIRL (GIGI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GIGI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GIGAGIRL (GIGI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GIGAGIRL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GIGAGIRL will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GIGI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GIGAGIRL Price Prediction.

What is GIGAGIRL (GIGI)

GIGAGIRL ($GIGI) on Solana is an exciting and unique project with the tagline "Where Girls Go Giga & Degens Follow." It blends meme-coin culture with vibrant crypto communities, creating an energetic and fun ecosystem. By holding $GIGI tokens, users can earn GIGACHAD (GIGA) as a reward, incentivizing active participation. Built on Solana’s fast and low-cost blockchain, GIGAGIRL offers seamless transactions and aims to foster a strong, dynamic community in the DeFi and NFT space. With a focus on pop culture and humor, it appeals to degens and meme-coin enthusiasts. If you’re looking for a fun, high-potential project, $GIGI is worth checking out!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GIGAGIRL (GIGI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI MemeMemeSolana Ecosystem

About GIGAGIRL

What is the current trading price of GIGAGIRL?

GIGAGIRL (GIGI) is currently priced at £ GBP, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing GIGAGIRL's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in GIGI?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is GIGAGIRL's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6174 with a market capitalization of £18871.80908510400000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about GIGI?

With 996996983.399784 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to GIGAGIRL's recent performance?

The price range between £0E-15 and £0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does GIGAGIRL stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme tokens, GIGI continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GIGAGIRL

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:00:05 (UTC+8)

GIGAGIRL (GIGI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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