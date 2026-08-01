GIGADOT Price Today

The live GIGADOT (GDOT) price today is $ 0.753101, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current GDOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.753101 per GDOT.

GIGADOT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,145,047, with a circulating supply of 4.17M GDOT. During the last 24 hours, GDOT traded between $ 0.726799 (low) and $ 0.763407 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.82, while the all-time low was $ 0.726799.

In short-term performance, GDOT moved +0.42% in the last hour and -3.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.84K.

GIGADOT (GDOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.15M$ 3.15M $ 3.15M Volume (24H) $ 2.84K$ 2.84K $ 2.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.15M$ 3.15M $ 3.15M Circulation Supply 4.17M 4.17M 4.17M Total Supply 4,173,817.04357694 4,173,817.04357694 4,173,817.04357694

The current Market Cap of GIGADOT is $ 3.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.84K. The circulating supply of GDOT is 4.17M, with a total supply of 4173817.04357694. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.15M.