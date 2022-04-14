Gigacat (GCAT) Tokenomics
Gigacat (GCAT) Information
Gigacat is the strongest chad among all cats on the Solana network. $GCAT
GIGACAT is the ultimate fusion of two of the most powerful forces in the Solana ecosystem: the iconic meme cat culture and the unstoppable Gigachad energy.
Born from the desire to create the strongest, most dominant meme coin on Solana, GIGACAT represents the epitome of strength, coolness, and dominance.
A decentralized and community-based coin with high ambitions to become one of the big players and climb to the summit of memecoins. The perfect coin on the Solana Blockchain to have fun in a great community and earn lots of money.
Gigacat (GCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gigacat (GCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gigacat (GCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gigacat (GCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GCAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GCAT's tokenomics, explore GCAT token's live price!
GCAT Price Prediction
Want to know where GCAT might be heading? Our GCAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.