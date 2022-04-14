Ghibli Elon (GHIBLI ELON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ghibli Elon (GHIBLI ELON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ghibli Elon (GHIBLI ELON) Information Ghibli Elon is a Solana-based project inspired by the whimsical charm and artistry of Ghibli-style anime. Merging nostalgic visuals with cutting-edge blockchain technology, our mission is to create a vibrant ecosystem of anime lovers, collectors, and degens who appreciate the beauty of storytelling and community. Whether you're here for the art, the memes, or the moonshots — Ghibli Elon is your portal to an anime-infused crypto adventure. Official Website: https://linktr.ee/Ghibli_ElonMusk Buy GHIBLI ELON Now!

Ghibli Elon (GHIBLI ELON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ghibli Elon (GHIBLI ELON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.66K $ 5.66K $ 5.66K Total Supply: $ 999.63M $ 999.63M $ 999.63M Circulating Supply: $ 999.63M $ 999.63M $ 999.63M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.66K $ 5.66K $ 5.66K All-Time High: $ 0.00029455 $ 0.00029455 $ 0.00029455 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000357 $ 0.00000357 $ 0.00000357 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Ghibli Elon (GHIBLI ELON) price

Ghibli Elon (GHIBLI ELON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ghibli Elon (GHIBLI ELON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GHIBLI ELON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GHIBLI ELON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GHIBLI ELON's tokenomics, explore GHIBLI ELON token's live price!

