The live GetTheGirl price today is 0.00046301 USD.

GetTheGirl Price (GTG)

1 GTG to USD Live Price:

$0.00046301
$0.00046301
-7.10%1D
GetTheGirl (GTG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:59:11 (UTC+8)

GetTheGirl (GTG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00045553
$ 0.00045553
24H Low
$ 0.00050124
$ 0.00050124
24H High

$ 0.00045553
$ 0.00045553

$ 0.00050124
$ 0.00050124

$ 0.00128154
$ 0.00128154

$ 0.0002285
$ 0.0002285

-1.65%

-7.17%

-8.94%

-8.94%

GetTheGirl (GTG) real-time price is $0.00046301. Over the past 24 hours, GTG traded between a low of $ 0.00045553 and a high of $ 0.00050124, showing active market volatility. GTG's all-time high price is $ 0.00128154, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0002285.

In terms of short-term performance, GTG has changed by -1.65% over the past hour, -7.17% over 24 hours, and -8.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GetTheGirl (GTG) Market Information

$ 380.92K
$ 380.92K

--
--

$ 380.92K
$ 380.92K

822.71M
822.71M

822,713,514.237148
822,713,514.237148

The current Market Cap of GetTheGirl is $ 380.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GTG is 822.71M, with a total supply of 822713514.237148. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 380.92K.

GetTheGirl (GTG) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GetTheGirl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GetTheGirl to USD was $ -0.0002364213.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GetTheGirl to USD was $ -0.0002089499.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GetTheGirl to USD was $ +0.00000373550756504145.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-7.17%
30 Days$ -0.0002364213-51.06%
60 Days$ -0.0002089499-45.12%
90 Days$ +0.00000373550756504145+0.81%

What is GetTheGirl (GTG)

GTG (Get The Girl) is an interactive AI-powered relationship game built on the Solana blockchain. Players engage in emotionally driven scenarios with an in-game character named Celine, progressing through levels that simulate modern romance and decision-making. GTG integrates GameFi mechanics with token utility by rewarding top players through a monthly jackpot, while 50% of all in-game spending is used to buy and burn tokens, creating a deflationary ecosystem. The project aims to gamify crypto adoption through entertainment, with features such as staking, NFTs, multiplayer mini-games, and DAO governance planned in future updates. GTG is designed to be community-focused and self-sustaining, blending token utility with immersive gameplay and ongoing expansion of the GTG universe.

GetTheGirl Price Prediction (USD)

How much will GetTheGirl (GTG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your GetTheGirl (GTG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for GetTheGirl.

Check the GetTheGirl price prediction now!

GTG to Local Currencies

GetTheGirl (GTG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GetTheGirl (GTG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GTG token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GetTheGirl (GTG)

How much is GetTheGirl (GTG) worth today?
The live GTG price in USD is 0.00046301 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GTG to USD price?
The current price of GTG to USD is $ 0.00046301. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of GetTheGirl?
The market cap for GTG is $ 380.92K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GTG?
The circulating supply of GTG is 822.71M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GTG?
GTG achieved an ATH price of 0.00128154 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GTG?
GTG saw an ATL price of 0.0002285 USD.
What is the trading volume of GTG?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GTG is -- USD.
Will GTG go higher this year?
GTG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GTG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:59:11 (UTC+8)

