Get AI Price Today

The live Get AI (GET) price today is $ 0.00322221, with a 39.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current GET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00322221 per GET.

Get AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 58,545, with a circulating supply of 18.17M GET. During the last 24 hours, GET traded between $ 0.00229735 (low) and $ 0.00326125 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.99, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GET moved +0.56% in the last hour and +27.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.45K.

Get AI (GET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 58.55K$ 58.55K $ 58.55K Volume (24H) $ 6.45K$ 6.45K $ 6.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.76M$ 1.76M $ 1.76M Circulation Supply 18.17M 18.17M 18.17M Total Supply 547,000,000.0 547,000,000.0 547,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Get AI is $ 58.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.45K. The circulating supply of GET is 18.17M, with a total supply of 547000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.76M.