What is GertrudeDataPig (GDP)

DataDAO built on Vana network to help users contribute and monetize their trading data.By understanding each user’s investment profile, DataPig would match individual preference with best fitted tokens. Each token recommendation comes with a clear rationale, helping users understand not just what to invest in, but why it aligns with their strategy. As users keep engaging and giving feedback of token recommendation to our AI, our AI will be trained more personalized and understand you, be your best trading partner. DataPig isn't just about individual insights. It's building a community of informed investors, and the collective intelligence of the platform is one of its most powerful features. By aggregating anonymized data from its user base – including investment preferences, portfolio compositions, and trading behaviors – DataPig is able to offer insights into market trends and investor sentiment. DataPig is intended to make every trader’s smart trading decisions into their assets, and make users benefit from their own data. Users can see how investors with similar profiles are positioning their portfolios, or gain real-time understanding of market sentiment based on the actions of thousands of traders. This is the kind of valuable information DataPig puts at users' fingertips.

GertrudeDataPig (GDP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website