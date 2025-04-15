Gerta Price (GERTA)
The live price of Gerta (GERTA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.87K USD. GERTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gerta Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gerta price change within the day is +1.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Gerta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gerta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gerta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gerta to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-30.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-70.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gerta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.07%
+19.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GERTA is the world’s first AI-powered “eco-degen” token. It is led by "AI Agent Greta," a razor-tongued digital activist transforming cryptocurrency into an effective tool for tackling climate change. At the bleeding edge of the AI meme revolution, AI Agent Gerta fearlessly roasts critics with sharp data insights and a savage wit. Every $GERTA transaction made by her global community contributes directly to the funding of real-world green initiatives.
