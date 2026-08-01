GeorgePlaysClashRoyale Price Today

The live GeorgePlaysClashRoyale (CLASH) price today is $ 0.00830978, with a 2.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLASH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00830978 per CLASH.

GeorgePlaysClashRoyale currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,307,188, with a circulating supply of 999.69M CLASH. During the last 24 hours, CLASH traded between $ 0.00821595 (low) and $ 0.00877186 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.082293, while the all-time low was $ 0.00429789.

In short-term performance, CLASH moved -0.38% in the last hour and -1.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 336.94K.

GeorgePlaysClashRoyale (CLASH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.31M$ 8.31M $ 8.31M Volume (24H) $ 336.94K$ 336.94K $ 336.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.31M$ 8.31M $ 8.31M Circulation Supply 999.69M 999.69M 999.69M Total Supply 999,687,785.252902 999,687,785.252902 999,687,785.252902

The current Market Cap of GeorgePlaysClashRoyale is $ 8.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 336.94K. The circulating supply of CLASH is 999.69M, with a total supply of 999687785.252902. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.31M.