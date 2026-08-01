GEOM Price Today

The live GEOM (GEOM) price today is $ 0, with a 8.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GEOM.

GEOM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 227,020, with a circulating supply of 948.51M GEOM. During the last 24 hours, GEOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00149508, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GEOM moved -0.78% in the last hour and -63.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.71K.

GEOM (GEOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 227.02K$ 227.02K $ 227.02K Volume (24H) $ 11.71K$ 11.71K $ 11.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 239.05K$ 239.05K $ 239.05K Circulation Supply 948.51M 948.51M 948.51M Total Supply 998,760,615.727463 998,760,615.727463 998,760,615.727463

The current Market Cap of GEOM is $ 227.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.71K. The circulating supply of GEOM is 948.51M, with a total supply of 998760615.727463. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 239.05K.