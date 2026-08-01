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The live GEOM price today is 0 USD.GEOM market cap is 227,020 USD. Track real-time GEOM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live GEOM price today is 0 USD.GEOM market cap is 227,020 USD. Track real-time GEOM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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GEOM Price (GEOM)

Unlisted

1 GEOM to USD Live Price:

$0.00024197
$0.00024197$0.00024197
-0.07%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GEOM (GEOM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:57:52 (UTC+8)

GEOM Price Today

The live GEOM (GEOM) price today is $ 0, with a 8.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GEOM.

GEOM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 227,020, with a circulating supply of 948.51M GEOM. During the last 24 hours, GEOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00149508, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GEOM moved -0.78% in the last hour and -63.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.71K.

GEOM (GEOM) Market Information

$ 227.02K
$ 227.02K$ 227.02K

$ 11.71K
$ 11.71K$ 11.71K

$ 239.05K
$ 239.05K$ 239.05K

948.51M
948.51M 948.51M

998,760,615.727463
998,760,615.727463 998,760,615.727463

The current Market Cap of GEOM is $ 227.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.71K. The circulating supply of GEOM is 948.51M, with a total supply of 998760615.727463. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 239.05K.

GEOM Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00149508
$ 0.00149508$ 0.00149508

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.78%

-8.67%

-63.88%

-63.88%

GEOM (GEOM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GEOM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GEOM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GEOM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GEOM to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-8.67%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for GEOM

GEOM (GEOM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GEOM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GEOM (GEOM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GEOM could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GEOM will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GEOM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GEOM Price Prediction.

What is GEOM (GEOM)

GEOM maps the world's oil fields, mines, rare earths, and power plants, tracks what is and isn't tokenized, and cryptographically signs every dataset it publishes. Anyone can verify what we said and when. No account, no key, no permission. Sources include the WRI Global Power Plant Database and Global Energy Monitor (CC BY 4.0), attributed in full inside the app. Most of it already exists, spread across filings and terminals no one reads. GEOM gathers it and records where each figure came from.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About GEOM

What is the current price of GEOM?

GEOM is trading at £, experiencing a price movement of -8.67% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of GEOM is £0.0011019709548100800000, while the ATL is £. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of GEOM today?

The market capitalization sits at £167328.46814952000000, placing the asset at rank #4062 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is GEOM's market participation?

The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with GEOM.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 948510615.727463 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does GEOM fall under?

GEOM is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact GEOM's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables GEOM to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GEOM

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:57:52 (UTC+8)

GEOM (GEOM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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