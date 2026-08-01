Geode Chain Price Today

The live Geode Chain (GEODE) price today is $ 0,00236824, with a 0,00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEODE to USD conversion rate is $ 0,00236824 per GEODE.

Geode Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27 824 040, with a circulating supply of 11,75B GEODE. During the last 24 hours, GEODE traded between $ 0,0 (low) and $ 0,0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,00349236, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GEODE moved -- in the last hour and 0,00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 476,42.

Geode Chain (GEODE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27,82M$ 27,82M $ 27,82M Volume (24H) $ 476,42$ 476,42 $ 476,42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27,82M$ 27,82M $ 27,82M Circulation Supply 11,75B 11,75B 11,75B Total Supply 11 755 123 032,51404 11 755 123 032,51404 11 755 123 032,51404

The current Market Cap of Geode Chain is $ 27,82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 476,42. The circulating supply of GEODE is 11,75B, with a total supply of 11755123032.51404. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27,82M.