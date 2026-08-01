Gently Used Lada Price Today

The live Gently Used Lada (LADA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current LADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LADA.

Gently Used Lada currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 34,904, with a circulating supply of 998.51M LADA. During the last 24 hours, LADA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LADA moved -1.27% in the last hour and -21.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gently Used Lada (LADA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.90K$ 34.90K $ 34.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.90K$ 34.90K $ 34.90K Circulation Supply 998.51M 998.51M 998.51M Total Supply 998,508,418.307558 998,508,418.307558 998,508,418.307558

The current Market Cap of Gently Used Lada is $ 34.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LADA is 998.51M, with a total supply of 998508418.307558. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.90K.