Genopets (GENE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00670909 $ 0.00670909 $ 0.00670909 24H Low $ 0.0071489 $ 0.0071489 $ 0.0071489 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00670909$ 0.00670909 $ 0.00670909 24H High $ 0.0071489$ 0.0071489 $ 0.0071489 All Time High $ 37.83$ 37.83 $ 37.83 Lowest Price $ 0.00512048$ 0.00512048 $ 0.00512048 Price Change (1H) -0.18% Price Change (1D) -5.63% Price Change (7D) -6.21% Price Change (7D) -6.21%

Genopets (GENE) real-time price is $0.00671657. Over the past 24 hours, GENE traded between a low of $ 0.00670909 and a high of $ 0.0071489, showing active market volatility. GENE's all-time high price is $ 37.83, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00512048.

In terms of short-term performance, GENE has changed by -0.18% over the past hour, -5.63% over 24 hours, and -6.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Genopets (GENE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 572.35K$ 572.35K $ 572.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 671.63K$ 671.63K $ 671.63K Circulation Supply 85.22M 85.22M 85.22M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Genopets is $ 572.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GENE is 85.22M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 671.63K.