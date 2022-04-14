GenomesDAO GENE ($GENE) Information

We believe you should own your own genome, the DNA blueprint of what makes you who you are, so we built Genomes.io. Genomes.io is a private and secure DNA data bank that puts you back in control of your genome utilising AMD SVS-ES Vault and blockchain technology. By addressing privacy, security and ownership concerns of DNA testing and sharing, we are building the world’s largest user-owned genomic data bank to secure the future of personalised medicine.

GENE is a deflationary utility token that pharmaceutical companies and research organisations use to offer users for querying their data. Genomes.io brokers the queries and it is up to individuals whether they want to approve this query. GENE is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.

Data buyers eg. Pharmaceutical companies and Research organisations will be able to set the price that they offer folks for each query. This will be translated into GENE tokens for costeffectiveness. This is why the tokens have value.