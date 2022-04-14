Genius Yield (GENS) Information

While DeFi provides many investment opportunities, managing capital is both complex and time-consuming. Due to thousands of tokens and liquidity pools, even intermediate and experienced users might not utilize investment opportunities to the full extent. What is even more confusing, DEXs and yield optimizers usually function as separate products, which limits yield optimization opportunities and negatively impacts user experience

Genius Yield is an answer to all of those concerns.

Genius Yield is the all-in-one DeFi platform, that combines concentrated liquidity DEX (“Genius DEX”) with an automated yield optimizer (“Smart Liquidity Vault”), built from the ground up to fully benefit from Cardano’s EUTxO-based ledger which would be accessible both to beginners and seasoned traders. Genius DEX doesn't utilize constant product formula, therefore it's the first Cardano DEX that effectively eliminates impermanent loss.

Genius Yield minimizes risk and maximizes profits in an intuitive, hassle-free way.