Genius Token Price (POCK)
The live Genius Token (POCK) price today is $ 0.00233374, with a 1.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current POCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00233374 per POCK.
Genius Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,072,125, with a circulating supply of 887.71M POCK. During the last 24 hours, POCK traded between $ 0.00227125 (low) and $ 0.00236091 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00742828, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, POCK moved -0.07% in the last hour and +6.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.50K.
The current Market Cap of Genius Token is $ 2.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.50K. The circulating supply of POCK is 887.71M, with a total supply of 997600859.289706. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.33M.
-0.07%
+1.95%
+6.81%
+6.81%
During today, the price change of Genius Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Genius Token to USD was $ +0.0003252113.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Genius Token to USD was $ +0.0000613908.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Genius Token to USD was $ +0.0000000000097034117.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.95%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003252113
|+13.94%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000613908
|+2.63%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000000000097034117
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of Genius Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$POCK (Genius Token) powers the Neobanx agentic banking ecosystem on Solana — featuring the Ingram Evaluation Matrix (IEM) for explainable AI decisions, Neoscore for advanced credit and trust scoring, the x402 protocol for instant AI agent micropayments, and SPOCK token infrastructure for decentralized finance.
Neobanx is building the next generation of agentic banking, creating the economic primitives needed for autonomous AI agents, Zero Person Enterprises (ZPE), and machine-to-machine (M2M) commerce. $POCK is an MBC-20 hybrid utility token that serves as 'singularity fuel' — enabling deterministic, high-duration, cryptographically verifiable transactions that autonomous systems require for credit underwriting, settlements, and commerce without human intermediaries.
The project bridges 25+ years of traditional banking innovation with cutting-edge decentralized technology on Solana. It emphasizes data ownership, explainable AI, compliance-friendly design, and real utility beyond speculation. $POCK was fairly launched on pump.fun with locked liquidity and a strategic founder treasury dedicated to long-term R&D and ecosystem development.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current market price of POCK?
It's currently valued at £0.0017201177837162400000, reflecting a price movement of 1.94% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does Genius Token have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, POCK shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for POCK?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of POCK. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for Genius Token?
It has traded between £0.0016740585996150000000 and £0.0017401438363971600000, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of POCK on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated POCK is within the -- ecosystem.
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