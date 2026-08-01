Genius Token Price Today

The live Genius Token (POCK) price today is $ 0.00233374, with a 1.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current POCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00233374 per POCK.

Genius Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,072,125, with a circulating supply of 887.71M POCK. During the last 24 hours, POCK traded between $ 0.00227125 (low) and $ 0.00236091 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00742828, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POCK moved -0.07% in the last hour and +6.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.50K.

Genius Token (POCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.07M$ 2.07M $ 2.07M Volume (24H) $ 2.50K$ 2.50K $ 2.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.33M$ 2.33M $ 2.33M Circulation Supply 887.71M 887.71M 887.71M Total Supply 997,600,859.289706 997,600,859.289706 997,600,859.289706

The current Market Cap of Genius Token is $ 2.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.50K. The circulating supply of POCK is 887.71M, with a total supply of 997600859.289706. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.33M.