GenesisL1 Price Today

The live GenesisL1 (L1) price today is $ 0.081309, with a 3.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current L1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.081309 per L1.

GenesisL1 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,377,521, with a circulating supply of 41.51M L1. During the last 24 hours, L1 traded between $ 0.081124 (low) and $ 0.084561 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.133966, while the all-time low was $ 0.081124.

In short-term performance, L1 moved -0.06% in the last hour and -24.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.88K.

GenesisL1 (L1) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.38M$ 3.38M $ 3.38M Volume (24H) $ 9.88K$ 9.88K $ 9.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.81M$ 3.81M $ 3.81M Circulation Supply 41.51M 41.51M 41.51M Total Supply 46,879,098.64364514 46,879,098.64364514 46,879,098.64364514

The current Market Cap of GenesisL1 is $ 3.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.88K. The circulating supply of L1 is 41.51M, with a total supply of 46879098.64364514. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.81M.