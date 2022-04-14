GENESIS (GENESIS) Tokenomics
GENESIS (GENESIS) Information
$GENESIS pays homage to the very first step in the cryptocurrency revolution—the genesis block of Bitcoin, mined by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. As a memecoin, $GENESIS serves as a nostalgic and celebratory tribute to the origins of decentralized finance. With the message “Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks” embedded forever in the blockchain, the genesis block symbolizes a pivotal moment in history: the birth of a system that challenges traditional financial norms. $GENESIS encapsulates this spirit of innovation, resilience, and rebellion, providing a platform for crypto enthusiasts to connect with the roots of the blockchain movement.
Beyond its historical inspiration, $GENESIS embodies the playful and creative ethos of the meme economy. Featuring vibrant imagery of the genesis block and Satoshi’s legendary pseudonym, the token invites users to celebrate not just the past but the ongoing evolution of blockchain technology. With its lighthearted yet meaningful branding, $GENESIS aims to spark conversation, laughter, and reflection, reminding the crypto community that while the journey started with one block, the possibilities are infinite. Whether you’re a die-hard Bitcoin maximalist or simply a fan of crypto culture, $GENESIS offers a unique way to honor the foundation while looking toward the future.
GENESIS (GENESIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GENESIS (GENESIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GENESIS (GENESIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GENESIS (GENESIS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GENESIS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GENESIS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GENESIS's tokenomics, explore GENESIS token's live price!
GENESIS Price Prediction
Want to know where GENESIS might be heading? Our GENESIS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.