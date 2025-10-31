GeneAlpha (GA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00983758 $ 0.00983758 $ 0.00983758 24H Low $ 0.01019455 $ 0.01019455 $ 0.01019455 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00983758$ 0.00983758 $ 0.00983758 24H High $ 0.01019455$ 0.01019455 $ 0.01019455 All Time High $ 0.087988$ 0.087988 $ 0.087988 Lowest Price $ 0.00983758$ 0.00983758 $ 0.00983758 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -1.47% Price Change (7D) -8.18% Price Change (7D) -8.18%

GeneAlpha (GA) real-time price is $0.00998255. Over the past 24 hours, GA traded between a low of $ 0.00983758 and a high of $ 0.01019455, showing active market volatility. GA's all-time high price is $ 0.087988, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00983758.

In terms of short-term performance, GA has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.47% over 24 hours, and -8.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GeneAlpha (GA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 57.90K$ 57.90K $ 57.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.83K$ 99.83K $ 99.83K Circulation Supply 5.80M 5.80M 5.80M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GeneAlpha is $ 57.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GA is 5.80M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.83K.