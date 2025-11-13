GemsDAO is a decentralized ecosystem on Solana that connects Real-World Assets (RWA) from the mining sector with community-driven governance and DeFi utility. Its native token, GEMO, functions as the coordination layer for proposals, voting, staking, and incentive distribution. The project combines transparent data on resource markets with tokenized access to mining-related assets, enabling holders to participate in governance decisions, access yield opportunities, and support ecosystem growth. By blending meme-driven community culture with structured DAO governance, GemsDAO seeks to make traditionally inaccessible physical resource markets more transparent, participatory, and on-chain.