Which blockchain network does Gelato run on?

Gelato operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GEL?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Gelato belong to?

Gelato falls under the Smart Contract Platform,Polygon Ecosystem,Fantom Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2),Modular Blockchain,Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS),DragonFly Capital Portfolio,Galaxy Digital Portfolio,Binance Alpha Spotlight category. This classification helps investors compare GEL with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Gelato?

Its market capitalization is £177392.35196642400000, placing the asset at rank #3979. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GEL is currently circulating?

There are 282357939.4860078 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Gelato today?

Over the past day, GEL generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Gelato fluctuated between £0E-15 and £0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.