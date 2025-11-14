Geez PNutz (PNutz) is the native ETF-style token of the Geez ecosystem, launched on ApeChain. It introduces a trustless mechanism where Geez NFTs become instantly liquid, tradable, and composable within DeFi. Each NFT can be deposited into GeeBank’s vault to mint PNutz, ensuring that supply is strictly collateralized on a 1:1 basis. This creates a transparent bridge between non-fungible assets and fungible liquidity, unlocking new capital efficiency for Geez holders while retaining redemption rights for the underlying NFTs.