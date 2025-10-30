Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.231623 24H High $ 0.276343 All Time High $ 0.674176 Lowest Price $ 0.129475 Price Change (1H) -2.44% Price Change (1D) -5.75% Price Change (7D) -17.85%

Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) real-time price is $0.244746. Over the past 24 hours, PNUTZ traded between a low of $ 0.231623 and a high of $ 0.276343, showing active market volatility. PNUTZ's all-time high price is $ 0.674176, while its all-time low price is $ 0.129475.

In terms of short-term performance, PNUTZ has changed by -2.44% over the past hour, -5.75% over 24 hours, and -17.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 101.20K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 101.69K Circulation Supply 410.00K Total Supply 412,000.0

The current Market Cap of Geez PNutz is $ 101.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PNUTZ is 410.00K, with a total supply of 412000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.69K.