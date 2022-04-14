Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Information

Geegoopuzzle aims to become a company that gives happiness to everyone around the world. We provide a platform and content for people all over the world to create value by playing games and sharing information. In Geegoopuzzle, anyone can enjoy puzzle games that consist of 5 different themes. Users can mine coins for reward after completing a puzzle. Or users can make their own puzzles with an image that they want to make. The puzzles user made will be exposed to all of users all around the world and can get advertising impact.