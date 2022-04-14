Gecky (GECKY) Information

Gecky is a community-led Meme coin originating from an anthropomorphic Gecko character based on the comic book «The Night Riders» by acclaimed artist and illustrator Matt Furie, published in 2012. Gecky makes another appearance in Furie's book «Mindviscosity» later that same year.

Over the time, Gecky has evolved into his own unique character and is now developing an Evergreen Meme platform and also supporting Drivers Development program with own “Gecky” Formula 4 cars doing laps across major racing circuits.