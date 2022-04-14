Gecky (GECKY) Tokenomics
Gecky (GECKY) Information
Gecky is a community-led Meme coin originating from an anthropomorphic Gecko character based on the comic book «The Night Riders» by acclaimed artist and illustrator Matt Furie, published in 2012. Gecky makes another appearance in Furie's book «Mindviscosity» later that same year.
Over the time, Gecky has evolved into his own unique character and is now developing an Evergreen Meme platform and also supporting Drivers Development program with own “Gecky” Formula 4 cars doing laps across major racing circuits.
Gecky (GECKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gecky (GECKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gecky (GECKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gecky (GECKY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GECKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GECKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GECKY's tokenomics, explore GECKY token's live price!
GECKY Price Prediction
Want to know where GECKY might be heading? Our GECKY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.