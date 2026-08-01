Gearbox Price Today

The live Gearbox (GEAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0,22% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GEAR.

Gearbox currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3 107 653, with a circulating supply of 10,00B GEAR. During the last 24 hours, GEAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,03725561, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GEAR moved +0,46% in the last hour and -2,45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5,76K.

Gearbox (GEAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3,11M$ 3,11M $ 3,11M Volume (24H) $ 5,76K$ 5,76K $ 5,76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3,11M$ 3,11M $ 3,11M Circulation Supply 10,00B 10,00B 10,00B Total Supply 10 000 000 000,0 10 000 000 000,0 10 000 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of Gearbox is $ 3,11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5,76K. The circulating supply of GEAR is 10,00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3,11M.