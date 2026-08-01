GBOY Price Today

The live GBOY (GBOY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBOY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GBOY.

GBOY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 569,997, with a circulating supply of 696.35M GBOY. During the last 24 hours, GBOY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01469095, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GBOY moved -0.00% in the last hour and +1.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 241.58.

GBOY (GBOY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 570.00K$ 570.00K $ 570.00K Volume (24H) $ 241.58$ 241.58 $ 241.58 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 697.49K$ 697.49K $ 697.49K Circulation Supply 696.35M 696.35M 696.35M Total Supply 852,096,897.8121461 852,096,897.8121461 852,096,897.8121461

The current Market Cap of GBOY is $ 570.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 241.58. The circulating supply of GBOY is 696.35M, with a total supply of 852096897.8121461. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 697.49K.