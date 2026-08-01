gBLUE Price Today

The live gBLUE (GBLUE) price today is $ 2.38, with a 0.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBLUE to USD conversion rate is $ 2.38 per GBLUE.

gBLUE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 35,290, with a circulating supply of 14.83K GBLUE. During the last 24 hours, GBLUE traded between $ 2.31 (low) and $ 2.4 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 26.2, while the all-time low was $ 2.23.

In short-term performance, GBLUE moved +1.80% in the last hour and -13.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.54.

gBLUE (GBLUE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.29K$ 35.29K $ 35.29K Volume (24H) $ 60.54$ 60.54 $ 60.54 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 86.37K$ 86.37K $ 86.37K Circulation Supply 14.83K 14.83K 14.83K Total Supply 14,828.61062415204 14,828.61062415204 14,828.61062415204

The current Market Cap of gBLUE is $ 35.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.54. The circulating supply of GBLUE is 14.83K, with a total supply of 14828.61062415204. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.37K.