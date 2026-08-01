Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 Price Today

The live Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP) price today is $ 1,944.23, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTWETHP to USD conversion rate is $ 1,944.23 per GTWETHP.

Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,016,784, with a circulating supply of 4.64K GTWETHP. During the last 24 hours, GTWETHP traded between $ 1,914.58 (low) and $ 1,955.31 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3,405.23, while the all-time low was $ 1,778.89.

In short-term performance, GTWETHP moved -0.05% in the last hour and +3.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.02M$ 9.02M $ 9.02M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.02M$ 9.02M $ 9.02M Circulation Supply 4.64K 4.64K 4.64K Total Supply 4,637.720635227552 4,637.720635227552 4,637.720635227552

The current Market Cap of Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 is $ 9.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of GTWETHP is 4.64K, with a total supply of 4637.720635227552. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.02M.