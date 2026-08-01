What is the current price of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2?

The live price of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 (GTUSDTP) is £0.75106910864400000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 positioned in the market?

Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 currently sits at market rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of £3042836.72062881600000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of GTUSDTP?

The circulating supply of GTUSDTP is 4051594.239938472 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2?

During the last 24 hours, Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 traded within a range of £0.74959497889200000 (24-hour low) and £0.75622856277600000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 reached an all-time high of £0.75622856277600000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £0.73550303552775600000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is GTUSDTP trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2?

The current price movement of -0.05% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Ethereum Ecosystem,Morpho Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.