Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 Price (GTUSDTP)
The live Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 (GTUSDTP) price today is $ 1.019, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTUSDTP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.019 per GTUSDTP.
Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,128,316, with a circulating supply of 4.05M GTUSDTP. During the last 24 hours, GTUSDTP traded between $ 1.017 (low) and $ 1.026 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.026, while the all-time low was $ 0.997881.
In short-term performance, GTUSDTP moved -0.08% in the last hour and -0.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.
The current Market Cap of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 is $ 4.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of GTUSDTP is 4.05M, with a total supply of 4051594.239938472. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.13M.
-0.08%
-0.05%
-0.19%
-0.19%
During today, the price change of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 to USD was $ -0.000593931594301766.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 to USD was $ +0.0013722873.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 to USD was $ +0.0045900855.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 to USD was $ +0.0000638909267666.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000593931594301766
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0013722873
|+0.13%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0045900855
|+0.45%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000638909267666
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Gauntlet USDT Prime vault aims to optimize for risk-adjusted yield by allocating across large market cap assets and high liquidity yield sources. The vaults risk strategy follows the Gauntlet Prime conservative framework whereby we curate supply to manage security and yield to provide a low risk profile at competitive APY.
Morpho Vaults V2 are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets, with each vault being customizable and having a unique risk profile. These vaults are managed by independent, third-party risk experts, known as curators, who leverage their expertise to offer a range of Morpho Vaults.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2?
The live price of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 (GTUSDTP) is £0.75106910864400000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 positioned in the market?
Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 currently sits at market rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of £3042836.72062881600000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of GTUSDTP?
The circulating supply of GTUSDTP is 4051594.239938472 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2?
During the last 24 hours, Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 traded within a range of £0.74959497889200000 (24-hour low) and £0.75622856277600000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 reached an all-time high of £0.75622856277600000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £0.73550303552775600000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is GTUSDTP trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2?
The current price movement of -0.05% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Ethereum Ecosystem,Morpho Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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