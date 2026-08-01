Gauntlet USDT Balanced Price Today

The live Gauntlet USDT Balanced (GTUSDTB) price today is $ 1.025, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTUSDTB to USD conversion rate is $ 1.025 per GTUSDTB.

Gauntlet USDT Balanced currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,689,809, with a circulating supply of 1.65M GTUSDTB. During the last 24 hours, GTUSDTB traded between $ 1.022 (low) and $ 1.031 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.031, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GTUSDTB moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Gauntlet USDT Balanced (GTUSDTB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.69M$ 1.69M $ 1.69M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.69M$ 1.69M $ 1.69M Circulation Supply 1.65M 1.65M 1.65M Total Supply 1,649,003.255064245 1,649,003.255064245 1,649,003.255064245

The current Market Cap of Gauntlet USDT Balanced is $ 1.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of GTUSDTB is 1.65M, with a total supply of 1649003.255064245. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.69M.