Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 Price Today

The live Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) price today is $ 1.031, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTUSDCP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.031 per GTUSDCP.

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 72,498,299, with a circulating supply of 70.32M GTUSDCP. During the last 24 hours, GTUSDCP traded between $ 1.029 (low) and $ 1.037 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.037, while the all-time low was $ 1.006.

In short-term performance, GTUSDCP moved -0.01% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.50M$ 72.50M $ 72.50M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.51M$ 72.51M $ 72.51M Circulation Supply 70.32M 70.32M 70.32M Total Supply 70,345,541.57535404 70,345,541.57535404 70,345,541.57535404

The current Market Cap of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 is $ 72.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of GTUSDCP is 70.32M, with a total supply of 70345541.57535404. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.51M.