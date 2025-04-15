Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault Price (GTUSDC)
The live price of Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault (GTUSDC) today is 1.071 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.66K USD. GTUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault price change within the day is +0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.69K USD
During today, the price change of Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault to USD was $ +0.00021002.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault to USD was $ +0.0034123131.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault to USD was $ +0.0070428960.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault to USD was $ +0.01400300616195.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00021002
|+0.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0034123131
|+0.32%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0070428960
|+0.66%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01400300616195
|+1.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+0.02%
+0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Gauntlet USDC Prime vault aims to optimize for risk-adjusted yield across large market cap and high liquidity collateral markets. Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable and has a different risk profile. Curators are independent, third-party risk experts who use their expertise to offer various Morpho Vaults.
