Gauntlet USD Alpha Price Today

The live Gauntlet USD Alpha (GTUSDA) price today is $ 1.079, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTUSDA to USD conversion rate is $ 1.079 per GTUSDA.

Gauntlet USD Alpha currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,615,726, with a circulating supply of 1.50M GTUSDA. During the last 24 hours, GTUSDA traded between $ 1.079 (low) and $ 1.079 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.079, while the all-time low was $ 1.053.

In short-term performance, GTUSDA moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Gauntlet USD Alpha (GTUSDA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Circulation Supply 1.50M 1.50M 1.50M Total Supply 1,497,413.90660578 1,497,413.90660578 1,497,413.90660578

The current Market Cap of Gauntlet USD Alpha is $ 1.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of GTUSDA is 1.50M, with a total supply of 1497413.90660578. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.