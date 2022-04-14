GATOR GROUP (GATOR) Information

$GATOR is a meme-coin based project committed to building a strong, exciting, and trusting community while working towards broader utility and innovation on the Cardano blockchain.

We have been working on app development prior to the launch, and based on the success of this project, will be able to proceed with finalizing the requirements necessary to launching them on the chain.

Cardano is an overlooked blockchain, where it needs more developers building on it - and the community has blessed us with a chance to do so.