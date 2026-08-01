Gate Wrapped BTC Price Today

The live Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) price today is $ 64,891, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 64,891 per GTBTC.

Gate Wrapped BTC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 224,632,718, with a circulating supply of 3.46K GTBTC. During the last 24 hours, GTBTC traded between $ 64,077 (low) and $ 65,161 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 125,984, while the all-time low was $ 57,893.

In short-term performance, GTBTC moved -0.11% in the last hour and +1.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 146.92K.

Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 224.63M$ 224.63M $ 224.63M Volume (24H) $ 146.92K$ 146.92K $ 146.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 224.63M$ 224.63M $ 224.63M Circulation Supply 3.46K 3.46K 3.46K Total Supply 3,461.66704885 3,461.66704885 3,461.66704885

The current Market Cap of Gate Wrapped BTC is $ 224.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 146.92K. The circulating supply of GTBTC is 3.46K, with a total supply of 3461.66704885. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 224.63M.