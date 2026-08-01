Gata Price Today

The live Gata (GATA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current GATA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GATA.

Gata currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 37,531, with a circulating supply of 175.00M GATA. During the last 24 hours, GATA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.175121, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GATA moved -0.00% in the last hour and +3.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 104.41.

Gata (GATA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.53K$ 37.53K $ 37.53K Volume (24H) $ 104.41$ 104.41 $ 104.41 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 214.47K$ 214.47K $ 214.47K Circulation Supply 175.00M 175.00M 175.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gata is $ 37.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 104.41. The circulating supply of GATA is 175.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 214.47K.