Featured in Matt Furies latest book Cortex Vortex as Ratos nemesis. The character is also part of ZOGZ which confirms its real name.
Matt Furie, the artist best known for creating Pepe the Frog, has been working on a new book. The news comes from his editor, who goes by the handle @beuys_on_sale_ on Instagram. In a recent post, the editor hinted at an upcoming project featuring new characters named Gasspas and Rato. Gasspas’s visual appearance can be inferred from the artwork. In one illustration, Gasspas is depicted looming over two rats (Rato and Wat), gazing down at them in a menacing way (an image that has circulated among collectors). This inferred that Gasspas is Ratos nemesis in the new book Cortex Vortex reinforced by community quips that “cats eat rats”. Gasspas debuted as part of ZOGZ, a collection of 111 original NFT character illustrations by Matt Furie launched in May 2023.
Gasspas (GASS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gasspas (GASS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GASS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GASS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
