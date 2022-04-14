GARY (GARY) Information

The project is about the viral cat meme known across all social media platforms named gary. The project is social media centric and all the social media accounts are run by the community team. (Please see the links attached for reference) The essential goal is to continue to grow gary into one of the biggest cat memes on the internet. While that being one goal another point of emphasis for the project is to bridge a community that is mixed with CT (Crypto Twitter) and our normie fanbase, and we have already made strides in that area by bridging a good amount of TikTok/ Insta followers to our Twitter.