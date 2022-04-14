Gary Gonesler (GONESLER) Tokenomics
Gary Gonesler is here to shake up the meme coin world. Unlike the countless Inu clones flooding the market, $GONESLER brings a fresh take, paying homage to the anticipated departure of Gary Gensler. Launched as a true community-driven project, $GONESLER came into existence stealthily, with no presale, zero taxes, and liquidity burned to protect the community.
COMMUNITY TAKE OVER!
The original developer burned their tokens, transferring full control to the community, now led by GonslerCTO. With the contract renounced and no formal roadmap, $GONESLER is powered purely by meme energy and community support. This coin is for the people, by the people—forever. Let $GONESLER lead the way in making meme coins great again.
Gary Gonesler (GONESLER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gary Gonesler (GONESLER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GONESLER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GONESLER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GONESLER Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.