Gari Network Price Today

The live Gari Network (GARI) price today is $ 0, with a 2,70% change over the past 24 hours. The current GARI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GARI.

Gari Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 262 537, with a circulating supply of 905,27M GARI. During the last 24 hours, GARI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,982499, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GARI moved +1,15% in the last hour and -0,65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 244,79.

Gari Network (GARI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 262,54K$ 262,54K $ 262,54K Volume (24H) $ 244,79$ 244,79 $ 244,79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 289,25K$ 289,25K $ 289,25K Circulation Supply 905,27M 905,27M 905,27M Total Supply 997 400 772,79 997 400 772,79 997 400 772,79

The current Market Cap of Gari Network is $ 262,54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 244,79. The circulating supply of GARI is 905,27M, with a total supply of 997400772.79. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 289,25K.