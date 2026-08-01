Garden Price Today

The live Garden (SEED) price today is $ 0.107706, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.107706 per SEED.

Garden currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,403,027, with a circulating supply of 13.03M SEED. During the last 24 hours, SEED traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.33, while the all-time low was $ 0.076937.

In short-term performance, SEED moved -- in the last hour and +3.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.30.

Garden (SEED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.40M$ 1.40M $ 1.40M Volume (24H) $ 1.30$ 1.30 $ 1.30 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.83M$ 15.83M $ 15.83M Circulation Supply 13.03M 13.03M 13.03M Total Supply 147,000,000.0 147,000,000.0 147,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Garden is $ 1.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.30. The circulating supply of SEED is 13.03M, with a total supply of 147000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.83M.