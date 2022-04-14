GAMER (GMR) Information

We aim to bring the gaming community, content creators and game developers together with GMR.

Content Creators, Game Developers & Gaming Platforms will be able to create, showcase and sell personal NFT's on our platform.

Our gamer vault will be a place for everyone. You will be able to create your own profile, follow your favourite game categories. follow your favourite content creators and channels, support streamers & creators directly using GMR, enter competitions and tournaments. leaderboards with profiles, GMR lottery, live stream integrations and much much more.